PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* To sell units to Seaboard Liquid Carriers for $23.5 mln
* Deal to help co focus on fuel marketing business (Follows alerts)
Aug 5 Canadian fuel distributor Parkland Fuel Corp said it was selling its Petrohaul and Wiebe long-haul transportation businesses to Seaboard Liquid Carriers for $23.5 million.
The company said the deal would allow it to allocate capital and resources to its fuel marketing business, and help reduce maintenance costs.
As part of the deal, Parkland will also sell tractors, tanks, trailers and light trucks, as well as several properties in Northern Alberta, which were earlier used by Petrohaul and Wiebe transportation.
It also said it signed a multi-year service agreement with Seaboard for distribution services.
Shares of the Red Deer, Alberta-based company closed at C$10.69 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.
* Williams partners agrees to acquire additional interests in two marcellus shale gathering systems and sell ownership stake in delaware basin joint venture and ranch westex assets