LONDON, Sept 24 London-listed oil and gas explorer Parkmead said it had found a new gas field in the Netherlands that it expects will feed into existing gas production infrastructure in the area.

The company, together with its Vermilion Energy partners, said it had discovered a 157 foot gas column at the Diever-2 well onshore in northern Netherlands.

"This new field provides an excellent, additional near-term production opportunity for Parkmead," said Executive Chairman Tom Cross.

The company also said it had started a site survey at its Skerryvore offshore oil prospect in the UK North Sea ahead of drilling work set to start in 2015. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens)