KUALA LUMPUR Aug 16 Malaysia's Parkson Holdings said in an exchange filing on Tuesday that it will list its regional retail arm, Parkson Retail Asia, on the main board of the Singapore stock exchange by the end of this year.

Reuters reported earlier in the day that the Malaysian department store group planned to raise as much as S$500 million in its initial public offer of Parkson Retail Asia.

Parkson, which owns 90 percent of Parkson Retail Asia, said in the statement that HSBC has been appointed sole global coordinator and the issue manager in relation to the proposed listing. It did not give a size for the listing.

(Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Raju gopalakrishnan)