(Corrects headline to show amount is in Singapore dollars)
SINGAPORE Aug 16 Malaysia department store
operator Parkson Holdings is planning to list its
retail operations in Singapore in an initial public offering
worth up to S$500 million ($415.5 million) by the end of this
year, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Parkson, which operates a chain of 89 department stores, is
expected to list its Malaysian, Indonesian and Vietnamese retail
operations in the city-state for about S$300 million to S$500
million, the source told Reuters.
HSBC has been appointed the sole global coordinator
for the IPO, the source said. HSBC was not immediately available
to comment. The news was first reported on Tuesday by the
Malaysian newspaper The Sun.
A spokesman for Parkson in Kuala Lumpur declined to comment
on the deal, but added that the company will make an appropriate
announcement in due course.
At 0749 GMT, shares of Parkson were 2.75 percent higher at
5.60 ringgit.
($1 = 1.203 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok, Additional reporting by Min Hun
Fong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)