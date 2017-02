SINGAPORE Oct 19 The Asian retail arm of Malaysia's Parkson Holdings is planning to raise up to S$200 million ($157.3 million) in a Singapore initial public offering, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Parkson Retail Asia is looking to sell shares at an indicative price of S$0.935-S$1.07 each, the source said.

HSBC has been appointed the sole global coordinator and issue manager for the offering. CIMB and HSBC are the joint bookrunners and underwriters, while CLSA is the co-lead manager.

Parkson Retail Asia has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Singapore regulator.

