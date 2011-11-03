SINGAPORE Nov 3 Shares of department store operator Parkson Retail Asia Limited opened at S$1.05 in its Singapore debut on Thursday, 12 percent higher than the initial public offering price.

At 0101 GMT, Parkson Retail Asia shares were trading at S$1.07 on a volume of 6 million shares. The broader Straits Timex Index was 1.1 percent lower.

Parkson Retail Asia is the Asian retail arm of Malaysia's Parkson Holdings . The company, which owns a network of 50 stores across cities in Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia, sold 147 million shares at S$0.94 each.

It said in a statement that the firm issued 22.05 million more shares under an over-allotment option.

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited was the sole global coordinator and issue manager for the offering. HSBC was also the underwriter along with CIMB Securities . (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Saeed Azhar)