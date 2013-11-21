UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 21 PARKSON Retail Group Ltd : * Unaudited quarterly results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2013 * Q3 total gross sales proceeds RMB 3.8 billion, up 0.7 percent * Q3 same store sales fell 4.2 percent * Says Q3 net profit declined by 77.5% to RMB33.5 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources