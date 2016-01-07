DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Jan 7 European credit provider Park Square Capital LLP promoted Martino Ghezzi as partner in its investment team.
Ghezzi, who was previously managing director of Park Square's U.S. operations, joined the company in 2008. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: