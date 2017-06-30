June 30 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Friday it would buy Parkway Inc, a real estate investment trust, in a deal valued at $1.2 billion.

CPPIB will pay Parkway shareholders $19.05 per share and a $4 special dividend, the companies said on Friday.

The $23.05 per share offer represents a premium of 13 percent to Parkway's Thursday's close. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)