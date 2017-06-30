BRIEF-Kindred reaches agreement with BM Eagle to sell its skilled nursing facility business for $700 mln
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
(Repeats for wider distribution)
June 30 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Friday it would buy Parkway Inc, a real estate investment trust, in a deal valued at $1.2 billion.
CPPIB will pay Parkway shareholders $19.05 per share and a $4 special dividend, the companies said on Friday.
The $23.05 per share offer represents a premium of 13 percent to Parkway's Thursday's close. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment
* Periam says upon an analysis of Enernoc's proposed deal with pine merger sub, believe that proposed deal "fails to properly reflect long term value" of Enernoc