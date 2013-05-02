May 2 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Thursday said it put Parma, Ohio's A-plus rating on Creditwatch
with negative implications.
S&P said the action follows the agency's "repeated attempts
to obtain timely information of satisfactory quality to maintain
our rating on the securities in accordance with our applicable
criteria and policies."
S&P went on to say that if the requested information was not
received by May 16, 2013, it would "likely result in our
suspension of the affected rating, preceded, in accordance with
our policies, by any change to the rating that we consider
appropriate given available information."