MILAN, July 31 Italian dairy group Parmalat said on Wednesday it had bought Brazil's Balkis Industria e Comercio de Laticinios for 70 million reais ($30.5 million) to boost its gourmet cheese portfolio.

"With this transaction, the Parmalat Group acquires a portfolio of activities in the segment of typical gourmet cheeses in the Sao Paulo area, including two production facilities in Santo Antonio do Aracangua and Juruaia," the group said in a statement. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)