UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 19 Parmalat SpA :
* Its unit Parmalat Australia Pty Ltd signs agreement to acquire Longwarry Food Park Pty Ltd
* Longwarry operates in Victoria State and is specialized in production of milk powders, cream cheese, fresh and uht milk products
* Says acquisition, will be financed exclusively with internal resources
* Stipulated enterprise value of acquired business is approximately 45 million euros ($55.3 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources