UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 31Parmalat SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that it purchased business operations from Consorzio Cooperativo Latterie Friulane S.C.A. (Latterie Friulane)
* The business operations encompass the activities engaged in the production, sales and distribution of dairy products, including the brands Latterie Friulane, Latte Carnia, SILP, San Giusto, Castello and Cometa, the production facility and offices in Campoformido (Ud), buildings in Ponte Crepaldo (Ve), San Martino (Pn) and Monfalcone (Go), and the existing contracts
* Said employees will be simultaneously transferred, effective Jan. 1, 2015, and currently the company has 156 employees
* Said the transaction was executed by assuming a net invested capital for about 5.8 million euros ($7.0 million) and a bank debt for the same amount
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources