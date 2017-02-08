UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Feb 8 Parmalat top shareholder Sofil said on Wednesday it had filed a complaint with Italian market watchdog against activist investor Amber Capital over alleged incorrect information in a dispute regarding a takeover of the diary company.
French group Lactalis, which won control of Parmalat in 2011 amid failed efforts in Italy to mount a domestic counter bid, has launched an offer on the 12.26 percent of Parmalat it does not already own with the aim of delisting the group.
Lactalis, through investment vehicle Sofil, has offered to buy Parmalat shares at 2.8 euros each.
On Tuesday Parmalat's board said the takeover price was fair.
Amber Capital said last month the buyout price undervalued the Italian diary company, adding it would not tender its 3 percent stake.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources