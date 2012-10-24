UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Oct 24 Italian prosecutors have raised allegations of embezzlement in their probe into the acquisition of Lactalis American Group by Italian food group Parmalat , a judicial source told Reuters on Wednesday.
This is part of a wider criminal probe by prosecutors in the northern city of Parma into alleged irregularities in a deal that saw Parmalat agree to buy Lactalis American Group for more than $900 million in May.
Italy's market regulator Consob has questioned the use of part of Parmalat's 1.5 billion-euro cash pile to finance the acquisition, which was completed in July.
French dairy company Lactalis took control of Parmalat in a 4.3 billion euro takeover last year. (Reporting by Filiberto Molossi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources