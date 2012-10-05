MILAN Oct 5 Shares in dairy group Parmalat rose more than 4 percent in early trade in Milan following a newspaper report its French owner Lactalis could delist it.

Lactalis, which owns 83.3 percent of the Italian group, is considering a delisting to put an end to market criticism, complaints from institutional investors, attacks from the Italian government and constant monitoring by market regulator Consob, il Sole 24 Ore said. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)