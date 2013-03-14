MILAN, March 14 The board of Parmalat has approved a May 31 deadline to reach an agreement over the final purchase price of sister company Lactalis American Group (LAG), the Italian dairy group said in a statement on Thursday.

Parmalat, majority owned by French cheesemaker Lactalis, is under pressure from regulators and minority shareholders over the intra-group deal, which critics say drained the Italian company of cash.

Parmalat paid a preliminary price of $904 million when the deal closed in July 2012. Under the terms of the agreement, the price is subject to adjustments which could lead to a cut of up to $144 million or an increase of up to $56 million.

On Tuesday, Parmalat appointed an auditor to make checks over data needed to calculate the final price for last year's controversial deal to buy LAG.

If no agreement with LAG over the final acquisition price is reached, Parmalat has said an independent auditor will be appointed to calculate it. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)