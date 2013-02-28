PARMA, Italy Feb 28 Italian prosecutors have asked for the board of Parmalat to be removed and its 2012 acquisition of a U.S. dairy group to be cancelled.

Prosecutor Gerardo Laguardia told reporters prosecutors had asked a civil court to appoint a judicial administrator to run the Italian dairy company for 4-5 months.

Laguardia told reporters that period would be "needed to implement the necessary actions for the acquisition contract of Lactalis in the United States to be declared nul and void."

Prosecutors in the northern city of Parma have raised allegations of embezzlement in their probe, which centres on a intra-group deal that saw Parmalat agree to buy Lactalis American Group for more than $900 million in May.

Parmalat is majority owned by French cheesemaker Lactalis.

