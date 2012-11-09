UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Nov 9 Italy's biggest dairy group Parmalat expects core earnings to grow around 15 percent in 2012 after reporting higher revenues and profits in the third quarter.
In July, Parmalat, controlled by French cheesmaker Lactalis, bought the Lactalis business in the growing U.S. market.
Parmalat set a guidance for full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 430 million euros ($547 million) and 440 million euros, up 15 percent from 2011.
Nine-month EBITDA rose 14.6 percent to 279 million euros. ($1 = 0.7857 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources