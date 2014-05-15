MILAN May 15 Italian dairy group Parmalat said on Thursday net profit fell 14.5 percent to 47.7 million euros ($65.4 million) in the first quarter, adding its results had been hit by foreign exchange effects and a marked increase in the price of milk.

Parmalat said it maintained its outlook for 2014, guiding for group sales and core earnings (EBITDA) to rise 3 percent each at "constant exchange rates and perimeter, excluding the effects of hyperinflation".

Net revenue fell 3.2 percent to 1.19 billion euros in a first quarter which faced tough comparison with positive results in the same period a year ago, Parmalat said.

($1 = 0.7294 Euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)