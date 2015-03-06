UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, March 6 Italian food company Parmalat reported on Friday an 8.1 percent drop in 2014 net profit to 203.1 million euros ($220.65 million) as higher taxes and a drop in financial income more than offset a rise in sales.
In a statement, the company said it would pay a 2014 dividend of 0.016 euros per share. It predicted 2015 net sales and EBITDA both rising 3-5 percent excluding M&A deals and hyperinflation. ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.