STOCKHOLM/LONDON Oct 15 European private equity firm CVC is in exclusive talks to acquire Finnish insulation material maker Paroc, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Reuters reported in August that CVC had submitted first-round bids for the asset along with TPG, Nordic Capital, BC Partners and Cinven, with bids valuing the company between 700 and 750 million euros ($950 million).

Lazard has been running the sale for Paroc, which is owned by a consortium of banks and institutional investors, after being taken over by its lenders from Bahrain-based investment firm Arcapita in 2009.

CVC declined to comment. Lazard and Paroc were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Freya Berry, editing by Louise Heavens)