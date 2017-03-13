By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, March 13
LONDON, March 13 Finnish insulation material
maker Paroc has launched a €505m dividend recapitalisation that
will refinance existing bonds and pay a dividend to
shareholders, it announced on Monday.
CVC agreed to buy Paroc in October 2014 for €700m from a
consortium of banks and institutional investors that were former
lenders to the company, which took control from Bahrain-based
investment firm Arcapita in 2009.
After steady growth and good performance, shareholders are
set to take around €55m as a dividend payment from Paroc,
partially through the new loan and from cash on balance sheet,
banking sources said.
Paroc is the latest company to take advantage of Europe’s
liquid leveraged loan market, raising fresh debt at attractive
rates from cash-rich institutional investors eager to put money
to work and buy new paper.
A new €435m seven-year covenant-lite loan B will refinance
Paroc’s existing €230m senior secured floating rate notes due
2020 and €196m senior secured fixed rate notes due 2020, paying
5.25% and 6.25%, respectively.
The notes were raised in May 2014 and included a portability
clause, which allowed the debt to stay in place after a change
in ownership, lessening the need for CVC to raise fresh debt at
the time of the buyout.
The new financing also includes a €70m revolving credit
facility.
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are joint global
coordinators and bookrunners on the deal, alongside joint
bookrunners Bank of America Merrill Lynch, ING and Nordea, the
sources said.
The financing is set to be shown to lenders at a bank
meeting in London on Tuesday, with commitments due March 24. The
loan will be offered with 101 soft-call protection, the sources
said.
“The Scandi market hasn’t had the prolonged downturn of
other European markets. Paroc has seen some growth in terms of
volume and performed well,” one of the sources said.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)