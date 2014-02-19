STOCKHOLM Feb 19 The owners of Finland's Paroc
are expected to launch a sale of the insulation material maker
which could fetch more than 650 million euros ($894 million),
three sources familiar with the matter said.
The owners, a consortium of banks and institutional
investors, have hired Lazard to advise on the sale that may be
completed before summer and is seen attracting interest from
private equity firms, the people said.
The sources declined to be identified because the plans are
private. Lazard declined to comment, whereas Paroc did not
return a request for comment.
