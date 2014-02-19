(Adds earnings details, peers, background on European
construction market)
STOCKHOLM Feb 19 The owners of Finland's Paroc
are expected to launch a sale of the insulation material maker
which could fetch more than 650 million euros ($894 million),
three sources familiar with the matter said.
The owners, a consortium of banks and institutional
investors, have hired Lazard to advise on the sale that may be
completed before summer and is seen attracting interest from
private equity firms, the people said.
The sources declined to be identified because the plans are
private. Lazard declined to comment, whereas Paroc did not
return a request for comment.
A potential sale of Paroc comes as the European construction
market is expected to recover from several lean years following
the global financial crisis.
Paroc's closest listed peer, Danish stone wool maker
Rockwool which reports this week, is seen posting an
8 percent rise in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) for the fourth quarter of 2013,
followed by a 15 percent rise for the full year 2014, according
to a Reuters poll of analysts.
Lazard also advised on a 2006 sale of Paroc and on its debt
restructuring in 2009. The firm was taken over by its lenders
from Bahrain-based investment firm Arcapita in 2009 during the
downturn when global construction slumped and Paroc's sales
dropped by almost 30 percent.
One of the sources said Paroc made EBITDA earnings of around
80 million euros in 2013 and was targeting a profit of around 90
million this year.
A price tag of 650 million euros including debt would mean a
multiple of just above 7 times this year's forecast EBITDA.
Listed Nordic firms whose fortunes also depend on the
construction market, such as Rockwool, bath and toilet maker
Sanitec, plumbing and heating company Uponor
and kitchen firm Nobia have enterprise
values at around 8 to 9 times forecast EBITDA.
Paroc makes stone wool, used to insulate buildings, and had
sales of 430 million euros in 2012 and employed around 2,000,
according to the company's website. Paroc has not yet published
figures for 2013. It has production facilities in Finland,
Sweden, Lithuania, Poland and Russia.
($1 = 0.7272 euros)
