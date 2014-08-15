BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
LONDON Aug 15 Private equity funds TPG , Nordic Capital, CVC and Cinven are among those to have put in first-round bids for Finnish insulation material maker Paroc, five sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
First round bids were due last week, with one source saying the company could be worth 700 million euros ($937 million) to 750 million euros.
Reuters reported in February that Lazard was running the sale. Lazard and the private equity firms declined to comment. Paroc was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: