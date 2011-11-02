BRIEF-Infosys says aligned with strategic direction of Vishal Sikka
* Denies any governance lapses alleged by some sections of media in reports that have appeared in last few days
* Q3 adj EPS $0.74 vs. est $0.73
* Q3 rev $215.4 mln vs. est $210 mln (Follows alerts)
Nov 2 Generics drugmaker Par Pharmaceutical Cos Inc posted a third-quarter profit that narrowly beat market estimates helped by higher sales of its key blood pressure drug, Metoprolol.
July-September income from continuing operations fell 28 percent to $22 million, or 60 cents a share, from $30.6 million, or 86 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.
Third-quarter earnings included a $2.9 million charge related to an acquisition.
On an adjusted basis, Par Pharma earned 74 cents a share.
Revenue for Par Pharma, whose competitors include Watson Pharma and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries , fell 8 percent to $215.3 million but sales of Metoprolol rose 6 percent to $67.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 73 cents a share on revenue of $210 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company closed at $29.67 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
MILAN, Feb 9 Italy's doBank, a debt collector controlled by U.S. investment firm Fortress, has picked Citigroup, JPMorgan and UniCredit as global coordinators for its stock market listing, three sources close to the matter said.
* Diana containerships inc. Announces time charter contract for m/v march with hapag-lloyd