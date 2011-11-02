* Q3 adj EPS $0.74 vs. est $0.73

Nov 2 Generics drugmaker Par Pharmaceutical Cos Inc posted a third-quarter profit that narrowly beat market estimates helped by higher sales of its key blood pressure drug, Metoprolol.

July-September income from continuing operations fell 28 percent to $22 million, or 60 cents a share, from $30.6 million, or 86 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Third-quarter earnings included a $2.9 million charge related to an acquisition.

On an adjusted basis, Par Pharma earned 74 cents a share.

Revenue for Par Pharma, whose competitors include Watson Pharma and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries , fell 8 percent to $215.3 million but sales of Metoprolol rose 6 percent to $67.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 73 cents a share on revenue of $210 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

