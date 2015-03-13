March 13 Generic drugmaker Par Pharmaceutical
Holdings Inc, owned by private equity firm TPG Capital, filed
with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common
stock.
The major underwriters include J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs &
Co, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, Par Pharma said in a filing to
the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.
The filing included a nominal fundraising target of about
$100 million.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
The Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company could raise
around $500 million in a public float and the IPO could value
the drugmaker at $3 billion to $4 billion, Reuters had reported
last month.
