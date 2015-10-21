(Adds detail on deal, background)
MADRID Oct 21 Four investment firms have made
preliminary bids for Spanish theme park operator Parques
Reunidos, in a deal which could net 2 billion euros ($2.3
billion) for its private equity owner Arle Capital, according to
two sources familiar with the matter.
London-based Advent and Apax have both bid for the
Madrid-based company, as have U.S. funds Carlyle and KSL
Capital Partners, which specialises in the hospitality industry,
the sources said on Wednesday.
The bidders had been asked to submit initial offers by Oct.
16, the sources said. Arle is keen to wrap up a sale before the
Spanish general election in December, one of the sources said,
but added that it might be difficult to strike an agreement in
that time and that a deal was not certain.
Arle, Carlyle and Advent declined to comment. Apax and KSL
were not immediately available to comment.
Parques Reunidos' portfolio includes the Miami Seaquarium
and the Zoo Aquarium of Madrid. Advent's interest in the company
marks a full circle for the fund, which originally delisted
Parques from the Madrid stock exchange in 2003 in the country's
first-ever public-to-private transaction by private equity,
according to Advent's website.
Parques was subsequently bought by buyout house Candover in
2007. Arle Capital was spun out of Candover three years later
after the firm collapsed in the aftermath of the financial
crisis.
Arle initially tried to sell Parques Reunidos in 2010 but
dropped the process after receiving low bids. Sources told
Reuters that it then attempted a deal earlier this year but
again pulled the process.
In April Parques Reunidos said it had returned to growth
after years of struggle, with visitor numbers rising for the
first time since 2009.
($1 = 0.8820 euros)
(Reporting by Freya Berry, Pamela Barbaglia and Andrés
González; Editing by Robert Hetz and Pravin Char)