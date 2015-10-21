(Adds detail on deal, background)

MADRID Oct 21 Four investment firms have made preliminary bids for Spanish theme park operator Parques Reunidos, in a deal which could net 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for its private equity owner Arle Capital, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

London-based Advent and Apax have both bid for the Madrid-based company, as have U.S. funds Carlyle and KSL Capital Partners, which specialises in the hospitality industry, the sources said on Wednesday.

The bidders had been asked to submit initial offers by Oct. 16, the sources said. Arle is keen to wrap up a sale before the Spanish general election in December, one of the sources said, but added that it might be difficult to strike an agreement in that time and that a deal was not certain.

Arle, Carlyle and Advent declined to comment. Apax and KSL were not immediately available to comment.

Parques Reunidos' portfolio includes the Miami Seaquarium and the Zoo Aquarium of Madrid. Advent's interest in the company marks a full circle for the fund, which originally delisted Parques from the Madrid stock exchange in 2003 in the country's first-ever public-to-private transaction by private equity, according to Advent's website.

Parques was subsequently bought by buyout house Candover in 2007. Arle Capital was spun out of Candover three years later after the firm collapsed in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

Arle initially tried to sell Parques Reunidos in 2010 but dropped the process after receiving low bids. Sources told Reuters that it then attempted a deal earlier this year but again pulled the process.

In April Parques Reunidos said it had returned to growth after years of struggle, with visitor numbers rising for the first time since 2009.

($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry, Pamela Barbaglia and Andrés González; Editing by Robert Hetz and Pravin Char)