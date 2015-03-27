(Lynn Stuart Parramore is a contributing editor at AlterNet and
co-founder of Recessionwire. She is author of "Reading the
Sphinx: Ancient Egypt in 19th-Century Literary Culture." The
opinions expressed here are her own.)
By Lynn Stuart Parramore
March 27 Once upon a time, during a brief
egalitarian period in postwar America, people of different
classes did not live in separate worlds. The promise of mobility
and prosperity was alive throughout the land. In 1950, Walt
Disney Productions was saved from bankruptcy with its smash hit
"Cinderella," which audiences cheered at a time when the future
looked bright and it was still possible for the dream of
marrying up to come true.
A new Disney film of "Cinderella" is a big box-office
success today, but how different things look! Cinderella
marriages are getting to be as rare as golden coaches. Economist
Jeremy Greenwood has found that your chances of marrying outside
your income bracket have been dropping since the 1950s because
of something called assortative mating, which means that we are
increasingly drawn to people in similar circumstances.
Since the 1980s, inequality has grown and mobility has
stalled. Today, the rich forge their unions in exclusive social
clubs, Ivy League colleges and gated communities. Unless you
have a fortune or a fairy godmother, you're probably out of
luck. Without that magic, the gates remain closed.
At first glance, Kenneth Branagh's remake of the classic
Disney film seems to offer a sunny romp through the magic
kingdom. But a closer look reveals a troubling economic message.
Economists like Thomas Piketty have been warning that if we
don't do something to stop growing income inequality, we may end
up back in a 19th-century world, where hard work won't lift you
up the economic ladder because the income you can expect from
labor is no match for inherited wealth. This is the world of the
new "Cinderella."
More so than the original Disney film, Branagh's version
highlights what happens when people are forced to compete for
illusive rewards in a harsh economy. Families turn on each
other, chances to get ahead are few and you'd better hope for a
magic wand.
Subtle changes to the story bring the point home. In the
original animated version, the father is a gentleman, a widower
who remarries and then promptly dies, leaving a jealous
stepmother and her mean-girl daughters to torment his beloved
only child. But in Branagh's film, the father is a merchant, and
his death deprives the family of his income - leaving them all
in straitened circumstances.
The stepmother's first thought on hearing of her husband's
demise is entirely practical: How shall we survive economically?
Her answer: Turn Cinderella into a servant and search for
wealthy matches for her two daughters.
The marriage market illustrated in the movie reflects what
economists like Robert H. Frank describe as a tournament, a
"winner-take-all" game associated with economies where wealth is
increasingly concentrated at the top. In these cutthroat
markets, only a handful of people can win big, while the rest
are left with little.
Cinderella and her stepsisters are locked in a
down-and-dirty competition for scarce resources, and they
understand how high the stakes are. Luckily for her, Cinderella
possesses advantages that her sisters lack: She is beautiful and
charming.
She is clever, too. But there's no notion that her
intelligence can be put to any use other than besting her
competitors in the marriage tournament. She's not going to be
looking for a job or an education. That's for suckers. Or
peasants.
The importance of being rich is clear when Cinderella goes
to the ball - the fairy godmother must make her appear to be a
wealthy young lady. You can't win the prize dressed in rags.
The film may give lip service to the values of kindness and
courage, but it's the ability to gain access to luxuries like a
bedazzled gown and golden coach that really gets you places.
The privileges of the prince and his fellow one-percenters
are simply accepted as an immutable law of the universe. There's
no notion of busting up the system, Katniss Everdeen-style. Best
to just accept it and grab the goodies if you can.
In the end, Cinderella gets the prince and the palace, and
the other women get absolutely nothing. That's the way of
tournaments.
The postwar America that was demonstrates that extreme
inequality does not have to be our reality. Americans can write
their own story so that even people without a fortune can lead a
secure and dignified life. Things like making the rich pay their
share in taxes, allowing unions to organize and increasing
fiscal spending on things like infrastructure and jobs would
ensure that many more Americans could expect a happy ending.
But Branagh's "Cinderella" in no way attempts to question,
much less abolish, a paradigm of haves and have-nots that leaves
us with fewer opportunities. The film teaches little viewers a
harsh lesson: If you're not rich, you may as well be a pumpkin.
