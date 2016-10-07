(Corrects tag line to editing by instead of reporting by)
By Lynn Stuart Parramore
Oct 7 Everybody lies. Studies show that we
engage in deception two times day on average - and that's not
just "yes-your-hair-looks-great" pleasantries, but actual lies
meant to mislead people on matters of at least passing
consequence. And here's an even more unsettling bit of news: The
closer the relationship, the bigger the whoppers. As University
of Virginia psychologist Bella DePaulo puts it, "You save your
really big lies for the person that you're closest to." Ouch.
In English, the word "romance" describes a love affair; in
French, a work of fiction. The connection doesn't seem
accidental.
Perhaps that's why we're fascinated by tales that dramatize
links between love and lying. The latest exemplar is "Girl on
the Train," a new film based on Paula Hawkins's 2015 bestselling
thriller, which follows in the path of "Gone Girl," Gillian
Flynn's 2012 blockbuster, brought to the screen in 2014 by
director David Fincher. Both feature unreliable narrators and
irreconcilable accounts of reality.
At a time when issues of "he said/she said" are beamed into
our homes daily in the form of Donald Trump's breathtaking
distortions and denials and Hillary Clinton's artful dodges, the
sense of fractured reality is particularly acute at this moment
in history. Everywhere we turn, we're being told not the way it
is, but the way it most likely isn't.
Both "Girl on the Train" and "Gone Girl" present a missing
woman, a man fingered for murder and characters who have a
less-than-firm grip on the truth. But they are more than
formulaic crime stories - each delves into the deceptions baked
into our traditional roles as men and women and the harrowing
dynamics of marriages gone sour. They concern not only the lies
we tell each other, but those we tell ourselves and the masks we
wear for the benefit of society. Each hints at a dark truth:
Particularly in matters of love, perhaps none of us can be
trusted.
In "Girl on the Train," Rachel Watson is devastated by her
inability to have a child with her ex-husband Tom, who has left
her for his lover, Anna. Rachel is a pretender: She takes the
train every day to convince her roommate that she is off to
work.
In reality she has lost her job because of drinking. She
spends her days hitting the bottle, seething with jealousy over
Anna, who has had Tom's baby, and fantasizing about the
seemingly perfect married life of Megan Hipwell, a young wife
whose home she observes from the window.
A mystery develops when Megan disappears and the police
suspect her husband has killed her. Rachel, Anna and Megan each
tell the story from her point of view. None, we gradually
realize, has a full claim on the truth. Rachel's credibility is
hampered by her frequent boozy blackouts. Megan is hiding a dark
secret from her past. Anna mistakenly believes her marriage is
picture perfect.
"Gone Girl," the biggest literary sensation of 2012 after
"Fifty Shades of Grey," revolves around the disappearance of Amy
Dunne and the alternate accounts of events from her husband
Nick's present-day perspective and Amy's diary entries of the
past. The two unhappy marrieds don't agree on much: Amy presents
Nick as a moody, aggressive jerk; he describes her as an
anti-social Type A. In the second half of the story, we learn
that neither character is reliable.
The delicious whirl of a psychological thriller gives
audiences the chance to dance around a little yearned-for truth
and reconciliation. If we're not going to get it in the public
arena, perhaps we could have it in the private realm of love.
Questions pop out of the vertiginous twists and turns:
Should marriage be a life-sentence? Does a man have to want to
be a breadwinner to be a good husband? Must a woman want to be a
mother to be a good wife? If monogamy is not our thing, do we
pretend otherwise? How do we reconcile the different layers of
our identities? What are the risks of telling the truth? Do we
even know what the truth is?
"Girl on the Train" and "Gone Girl" feature women hampered
by their desire to project perfect images as wife, lover or
mother (or all three). In "Gone Girl," Amy's troubled adulthood
seems rooted in a false narrative inflicted upon her in her
early years by her parents, who wrote children's books of a
perfect little girl based on her life. She was not a perfect
little girl, nor does she grow up to be a perfect wife. But
she's exceedingly skilled in inventing charismatic personas to
fulfill the fantasies of the men around her. And Nick's no saint
himself.
Amy rises up as a kind of fury against him, unleashing the
rage of eons of women who could not manage to be perfect wives
and mothers. What's different is that she's a woman of the 21st
century. She's got the better part of both the money and the
brains in her marriage - and the thirst for revenge. Nick is
outmatched.
In "Girl on the Train," Megan, who looks to have an ideal
marriage, is actually unhappy with her controlling husband,
engaged in multiple affairs and is plagued by the memory of
negligently drowning a secret child. All the women in the tale
try to be the perfect feminine object for Tom, who turns out to
be quite different from what he seems. His smooth and charming
mask is intact only until someone asks him to take
responsibility for his reckless behavior. Like Nick, he is
outmatched - but far more deserving of what he gets.
In both "Girl on the Train" and "Gone Girl," the fictions we
create as lovers and partners are a driving force in
relationships, the mechanisms by which we seek to redress some
perceived imbalance of power. If good relationships are about
reciprocity, deception is something that throws the balance out
of whack. One person's lying or betrayal triggers another
person's withdrawal or quest for retribution.
If a man feels trapped in his role as monogamous husband, he
may attempt to right this perceived wrong by sneaking off to a
lover. If a woman feels betrayed by the demands of her role as
wife and by her husband's lies, she, too, may seek to right her
wrongs. In the past, she may not have gotten far. But the
shifting roles of men and women may be altering how we view the
truth of our relationships. Some lies may be less tolerated, and
certain contradictions cry out for resolution, even violent
ones.
A breezy disregard for the truth, for example, was long seen
the privilege of men - a kind of "he who makes the rules gets to
break them" clause in matters of morality. In 1998, President
Bill Clinton survived his lies about extramarital liaisons. In
2016, former-Representative Anthony Weiner will not.
Trump has long cultivated a kind of old-school "Mad Men"
masculinity, where contortions of reality in matters large and
small are the prerogatives of men in positions of power. But
today, that doesn't fly so much with women. And it just may cost
him his path to the White House. Like the fictional Nick and
Tom, he could find himself outmatched by a powerful female.
In recent decades, women have assumed more power in every
realm, including love. The time for accepting "boys will be
boys" hypocrisy is passing, helped along by technology that
thwarts the most practiced deceivers. As women participate in
the writing of the rules, they may have more confidence in their
own perspectives.
This power can be wielded for good or ill: In "Girl on a
Train," Rachel's increased ability to trust her own memories
stops a murderer in his tracks, in "Gone Girl," a woman's
commitment to her own distorted perspective brings death and
destruction.
The immense popularity of stories like "Girl on the Train"
makes one thing undeniably clear: We've got an awful lot of
skeletons rattling in our relationship closets. But both offer
that the truth, eventually, will out.
The question remains: Will reality follow fiction?
(Editing by Allison Silver)