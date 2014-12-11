UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 11 Parsan Makina :
* Said on Wednesday it has been granted investment incentive certificate by Turkey Ministry of Economy, General Directorate of Incentive Practices and Foreign Capital
* Said incentive certificate is for 300,000 axle and axle shafts production line project
* Said Investment incentive certificate brings exemption for customs tariff and VAT, tax reduction, insurance premium for employer and interest support
Source text: bit.ly/1wAV2N6
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources