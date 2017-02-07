Feb 7 U.S. oil and gas producer Parsley Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would buy certain assets in the oil-rich Permian basin from a privately owned company for about $2.8 billion.

The acreage, which is being bought from Double Eagle Energy Permian LLC, will add about 71,000 net acres to Parsley's Midland basin acreage portfolio, bringing total Permian Basin net acreage to about 227,000 acres, the company said. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)