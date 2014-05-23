May 23 Parsley Energy Inc's shares rose
as much as 21.5 percent in their U.S. market debut, valuing the
oil and natural gas company at about $2.51 billion.
The company's initial public offering raised $925 million
after its upsized offering of 50 million Class A shares was
priced $18.50 per share, slightly above the top end of its
expected price range of $15-$18.
Parsley offered 42.4 million shares, with selling
stockholders offering the rest.
The company's shares opened at $22.30 and touched a high of
$22.47.
Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan and Wells
Fargo Securities were the lead underwriters of the offering.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Avik Das in Bangalore;
Editing by Kirti Pandey)