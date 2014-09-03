(Adds details from the statement, share close)
Sept 3 Canada's WSP Global Inc said it
would buy Balfour Beatty Plc's U.S. professional
services division, Parsons Brinckerhoff, for an enterprise value
of about $1.24 billion, to increase its footprint in the U.S.
transportation segment.
The deal will also help WSP expand in the United Kingdom and
give it a stronger presence in key growth regions such as Asia
and Australia, the company said.
The deal is being financed through a combination of a $502
million bought deal public offering, $400 million in private
placement and new credit facilities, WSP Global said.
In a bought deal, underwriters commit to purchase the entire
offering from a client and then resell it.
WSP Global has entered into an agreement with CIBC and
Raymond James, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, to
finance part of the deal.
The deal includes an additional consideration for cash
retained by Parsons Brinckerhoff of up to $110 million, WSP
said.
WSP expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter and
result in cost savings of about $25 million a year over two
years.
Barclays and CIBC are acting as financial advisers to WSP.
Stikeman Elliott LLP is the company's legal adviser. Hogan
Lovells LLP is providing legal advice to WSP with respect to
U.S. law.
WSP's shares closed at C$36.95 on the Toronto Stock Exchange
on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)