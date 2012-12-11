TEL AVIV Dec 11 The Psagot brokerage on Tuesday raised its price target for Partner Communications to 28.5 shekels from 22, saying Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator would benefit from the purchase of a controlling stake by media magnate Haim Saban.

Psagot maintained a "buy" rating for Partner, which was down 1 percent to 23.89 shekels in afternoon trade in Tel Aviv.

Psagot also raised its price target for Israel's largest mobile phone operator, Cellcom, to 39 shekels from 32 and maintained a "hold" rating.

Shares in Cellcom were up 1.8 percent to 36.3 shekels.

($1 = 3.81 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)