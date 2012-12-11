Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TEL AVIV Dec 11 The Psagot brokerage on Tuesday raised its price target for Partner Communications to 28.5 shekels from 22, saying Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator would benefit from the purchase of a controlling stake by media magnate Haim Saban.
Psagot maintained a "buy" rating for Partner, which was down 1 percent to 23.89 shekels in afternoon trade in Tel Aviv.
Psagot also raised its price target for Israel's largest mobile phone operator, Cellcom, to 39 shekels from 32 and maintained a "hold" rating.
Shares in Cellcom were up 1.8 percent to 36.3 shekels.
($1 = 3.81 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)