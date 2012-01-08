* Ben-Dov to stay on as director, controlling shareholder
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, Jan 8 Ilan Ben-Dov plans to
step down as chairman of Partner Communications,
Israel's second largest mobile phone operator, the company said
on Sunday.
Partner said in a statement Ben-Dov -- also the
controlling shareholder -- intends to continue to serve as a
director of Partner and that the board will discuss appointing a
new chairman in the next few days.
The company did not give a reason for Ben-Dov's resignation
or state when he would end his term.
Partner's shares were down 1.6 percent at midday in Tel Aviv
compared with a flat broader marker.
Ben-Dov controls Partner, which operates under the Orange
brand name, through stakes in Scailex and its parent
Suny Electronics.
Scailex, the sole importer of Samsung mobile handsets in
Israel, holds 44.54 percent of Partner's shares while Suny has
an additional 1.4 percent.
Ori Licht, an analyst at the IBI Investment House, said
investors would ultimately approve of Ben-Dov's decision to step
down since reports in the Israeli media about problems with his
other businesses were weighing on its shares.
"Ben-Dov apparently decided to take a step back and remain
an owner and a director but not the man who stands up front and
represents the face of the company," Licht said.
He noted that Partner's main rival, Cellcom
, was trading at a 20 percent premium to Partner, which
the market calls the "Ben-Dov premium."
Last month, debt-laden Scailex said it was seeking to sell
an unspecified amount of shares in Partner to a strategic
partner, while maintaining control, to shore up its balance
sheet.
Scailex bought a controlling stake in Partner from Hutchison
Telecommunications in 2009 for $1.38 billion, or
$17.50 per share, well above Friday's closing price on Nasdaq of
$9.02.
Scailex's debt is estimated at more than 3 billion shekels
($781 million). In recent weeks, the Israeli units of Standard &
Poor's and Moody's Investors Service both cut its ratings citing
less than adequate liquidity.
Scailex has also failed in an attempt to sell 50 percent of
its import and distribution activities for Samsung mobile
phones.
Israel's corporate sector has seen a wave of top executives
announcing plans to step down. Israel Chemicals
President and Chief Executive Akiva Mozes is to go after 13
years in the job. Bank Leumi CEO Galia
Maor said she will step down after 16 years, while Shlomo Yanai
will leave in May after five years as president and CEO of Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries <TEVA.TA.
($1 = 3.84 shekels)
(Additional reporting by Tova Cohen. Editing by Jane Merriman)