* Q3 net profit 40 mln shekels vs 46 mln forecast
* Q3 revenue falls 1 pct to 1.1 bln shekels
JERUSALEM Nov 12 Partner Communications
, Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator,
reported a smaller-than-expected rise in third-quarter profit,
as the company continues to face fierce competition.
Partner, which operates under the Orange brand
name, said on Wednesday it earned 40 million shekels ($10.5
million) in the quarter, up from 38 million a year earlier but
below an estimate of 46 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
It noted that higher income tax expenses partly offset
increases in operating profit and lower financing costs. Revenue
dipped 1 percent to 1.10 billion shekels, with a drop in service
revenue largely offset by higher equipment revenue. Analysts had
forecast revenue of 1.08 billion.
(1 US dollar = 3.8052 Israeli shekel)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)