JERUSALEM Nov 12 Partner Communications , Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator, reported a smaller-than-expected rise in third-quarter profit, as the company continues to face fierce competition.

Partner, which operates under the Orange brand name, said on Wednesday it earned 40 million shekels ($10.5 million) in the quarter, up from 38 million a year earlier but below an estimate of 46 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It noted that higher income tax expenses partly offset increases in operating profit and lower financing costs. Revenue dipped 1 percent to 1.10 billion shekels, with a drop in service revenue largely offset by higher equipment revenue. Analysts had forecast revenue of 1.08 billion.

(1 US dollar = 3.8052 Israeli shekel) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)