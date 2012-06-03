* Hutchison sold Partner stake in 2009 for $1.38 bln
* Suny would buy Scailex's mobile phone business
* Trade in Partner, Scailex, Suny suspended in Tel Aviv
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, June 3 Hutchison Whampoa of
Hong Kong is in advanced talks to acquire control of Scailex
, the parent company of Israeli mobile phone operator
Partner Communications .
Hutchison sold a controlling stake in Partner, Israel's
second-largest mobile phone operator, to Scailex for $1.38
billion, or $17.50 a share, in 2009. That is well above
Partner's closing price of $4.49 on Nasdaq on Friday.
The purchase price included $1.08 billion in cash and a
secured debt instrument of $300 million.
Partner, which operates under the Orange brand name, and its
rivals have come under pressure in the past year from increased
competition and regulatory changes.
The government forced mobile operators to slash fees they
charge each other to connect calls and to scrap exit fines for
customers. The government also issued new licences to create
more competition and push prices down in a market dominated for
more than 12 years by three groups.
Debt-laden Scailex, a subsidiary of Suny Electronic Inc
, is the sole importer of Samsung mobile handsets in
Israel. Suny said on Sunday it would acquire Scailex's import
activities for Samsung phones in parallel to Hutchinson buying
control of Scailex.
It did not disclose a value for the deal or any other
financial details.
Scailex holds 44.54 percent of Partner's shares, worth 1.2
billion shekels ($307 million), while Suny owns 1.4 percent.
Scailex and Suny are controlled by Israeli businessman Ilan
Ben-Dov.
According to the Maariv newspaper, Hutchison would acquire
60 percent of Scailex for 1.5 billion shekels -- 400 million
shekels in cash and forgiveness of the $300 million loan
extended to Scailex when it bought Partner.
Scailex had expected to finance the loan with dividend
payments from Partner. But the company, which has seen its
profit fall sharply, last paid a dividend in the third quarter
of 2011.
Scailex also owes 1.8 billion shekels to bondholders, who
would have to approve the deal, Maariv said.
Shares in Partner, Scailex and Suny did not open for trade
on Sunday in Tel Aviv.
"As of the date of this announcement, no binding agreement
has been signed and there is no certainty that such an agreement
will be signed," Suny said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock
Exchange.
The transaction would be subject to receipt of various
approvals, including that of shareholders in Scailex and Suny as
well as Israel's Communications Ministry.
($1 = 3.91 shekels)
