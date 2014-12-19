Dec 19 Partner Nieruchomosci SA :

* Reported on Thursday Rafal Pawera resigned from chairman of the management board post as of Dec. 17

* Appointed Tadeusz Bruj as new chairman of the management board as of Dec. 18

* Appointed Robert Bolesta as new chairman of the supervisory board as of Dec. 17

(Gdynia Newsroom)