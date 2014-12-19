BRIEF-BOS Solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
Dec 19 Partner Nieruchomosci SA :
* Reported on Thursday Rafal Pawera resigned from chairman of the management board post as of Dec. 17
* Appointed Tadeusz Bruj as new chairman of the management board as of Dec. 18
* Appointed Robert Bolesta as new chairman of the supervisory board as of Dec. 17
* Co and YXII entered into placement agreement with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. International
* Seeks a trading halt to enable it to complete a placement of ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: