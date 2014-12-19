Dec 19 Partner Nieruchomosci SA :

* Reported on Thursday Mazowiecka Spolka Mleczarska SA acquired from Partner-Finanse T.Piec, R.Pawera Sp.J. 48,000,000 shares representing 80 pct stake of the company

* Shares were acquired for 0.09 zlotys per share or aggregate price of 4.1 million zlotys ($1.2 million)

* Previously on Sept. 17, Partner-Finanse signed an agreement with Polmlek Olsztyn Sp. z o.o concerning an acquisition of 80 pct stake in the company, but on Nov. 17, Polmlek-Olsztyn ceased its rights of the investor to Mazowiecka Spolka Mleczarska SA

($1 = 3.4854 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)