Dec 19 Partner Nieruchomosci SA :

* Reported on Thursday it sells 100 pct of Partner-Nieruchomosci Komercyjne Sp. z o.o. to Mazowiecka Spolka Mleczarska SA, which is owner of 80 pct stake in the company, for 3.7 million zlotys ($1 million) Source text for Eikon:

* Additionally, it reported acquisition of two plots of land in Makow Mazowiecki, Poland from Mazowiecka Spolka Mleczarska SA, for prices of 2.6 million zlotys and 2 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.4870 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)