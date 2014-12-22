UPDATE 1-Chinese group launches fund in Australia, eyes infrastructure
MELBOURNE, March 16 Chinese group, the Global CEO Fortune Club, on Thursday launched its first overseas fund with an aim to invest in Australian infrastructure projects.
(Corrects buyer in first bullet and headline to Partner-Finanse T.Piec, R.Pawera Sp.J. Company corrected its statement.)
Dec 19 Partner Nieruchomosci SA :
* Reported on Thursday it sells 100 pct of Partner-Nieruchomosci Komercyjne Sp. z o.o. to Partner-Finanse T.Piec, R.Pawera Sp.J. Source text for Eikon:
* Additionally, it reported acquisition of two plots of land in Makow Mazowiecki, Poland from Mazowiecka Spolka Mleczarska SA, for prices of 2.6 million zlotys and 2 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.4870 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MELBOURNE, March 16 Chinese group, the Global CEO Fortune Club, on Thursday launched its first overseas fund with an aim to invest in Australian infrastructure projects.
* Says preliminary discussions taking place between co and GFH Financial Group on co's acquisition; no decision has been reached Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announces equity raising of approximately ZAR 650 million