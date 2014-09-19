Sept 18 Partner Nieruchomosci SA :

* Said on Thursday it reported its major shareholder "Partner-Finanse" T. Piec, R. Pawera sp. j. signed an investment agreement with Polmlek Olsztyn Sp. z o.o.

* Said agreement discloses Polmlek's intention of acquisition of Partner-Finanse's stake in Partner Nieruchomosci, as well as divestment of Polmlek's property to Partner Nieruchomosci

* Said aforementioned transactions will be preceded by establishing a special purpose company by Partner Nieruchomosci, through which transactions will be conducted

