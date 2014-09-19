IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
Sept 18 Partner Nieruchomosci SA :
* Said on Thursday it reported its major shareholder "Partner-Finanse" T. Piec, R. Pawera sp. j. signed an investment agreement with Polmlek Olsztyn Sp. z o.o.
* Said agreement discloses Polmlek's intention of acquisition of Partner-Finanse's stake in Partner Nieruchomosci, as well as divestment of Polmlek's property to Partner Nieruchomosci
* Said aforementioned transactions will be preceded by establishing a special purpose company by Partner Nieruchomosci, through which transactions will be conducted
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders are unlikely to make any reference to trade in their final communique on Saturday because they have been unable to find a wording that would suit the United States, officials with knowledge of the talks said.
DUBAI, March 18, Bahraini Islamic investment bank GFH Financial said on Saturday it had appointed a new chairman and would focus on acquiring financial institutions, infrastructure investments and other strategic assets.