JERUSALEM Nov 13 Moody's Investors
Service's Israel affiliate Midroog on Sunday lowered its outlook
for Partner Communications to "negative" from
"stable", citing expectations of a further erosion in
profitability due to increased competition in the telecoms
sector.
Midroog reaffirmed its "Aa3" rating for bonds of Partner
, Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator.
"Further erosion in profitability and/or an increase in its
financial debt due an aggressive distribution of dividends and
massive investments in fixed assets will make it hard for the
company to keep its current rating," Midroog analyst Guy Drori
wrote in the report.
Last week, an industry source told Reuters that Partner,
which operates under the Orange brand name in Israel, would lay
off hundreds of workers in the near term.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Cowell)