BRIEF-Hinduja Ventures Dec-qtr profit rises
* Hinduja Ventures ltd - Dec quarter net profit 360 million rupees versus profit343.1 million rupees year ago
TEL AVIV Aug 10 The Harel Finance brokerage on Wednesday lowered its price target for Partner Communications to 45 shekels from 63 after Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit.
"Partner's second-quarter business results reflected the continued weakness in the cellular sector in general and the company in particular," analyst Rami Rozen said in a report.
Shares in Partner, rated "market perform" by Harel, closed down 8.6 percent to 38.39 shekels in Tel Aviv.
($1 = 3.53 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 826.8 million rupees
* Imation corp. Announces name change to Glassbridge Enterprises, Inc. And reverse stock split