TEL AVIV Aug 10 The Harel Finance brokerage on Wednesday lowered its price target for Partner Communications to 45 shekels from 63 after Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit.

"Partner's second-quarter business results reflected the continued weakness in the cellular sector in general and the company in particular," analyst Rami Rozen said in a report.

Shares in Partner, rated "market perform" by Harel, closed down 8.6 percent to 38.39 shekels in Tel Aviv.

($1 = 3.53 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)