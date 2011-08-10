* Q2 net profit 205 million shekels vs 276 mln forecast

* Q2 revenue up 12.6 percent to 1.89 billion shekels

* Will not pay a dividend

* Shares down 8.6 percent in Tel Aviv (Recasts, adds analyst and company comment)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Aug 10 - Israeli mobile operator Partner Communications missed forecasts with a 30 percent drop in quarterly profit and projected lower earnings in the second half of the year due to regulatory changes and more competition.

The poor results, lower outlook and surprising decision not to pay a dividend this quarter sent Partner's shares down 8.6 percent in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Its Nasdaq-listed shares in the U.S. opened more than 15 percent lower at $10.10.

"The weak results show the desired equilibrium has yet to be found," said Amir Adar, an analyst at Migdal Capital Markets. "Undoubtedly, the results will affect the competitors expected to enter the mobile sector in the next 12 months."

Analysts were particularly shocked that Partner decided against a dividend this quarter. It distributed 210 million shekels ($59 million), or 1.35 shekels a share, after first-quarter results.

"While we expect Partner to retain its 80 percent (of profit) payout policy and pay this dividend in the second half of 2011 ... the lack of a dividend payment this quarter will be viewed negatively by investors," said Deutsche Bank analyst Richard Gussow.

Partner , which operates under the Orange brand, and its rivals were hit at the start of 2011 by a steep reduction in fees that mobile phone operators charge each other to connect calls, and the elimination of exit penalties for customers.

"In light of the regulatory changes ... we are witnessing a material reduction in the profitability of cellular services. We therefore expect net income for the second half of 2011 to be significantly lower than the second half of 2010," Chief Financial Officer Emanuel Avner said in a statement.

He added free cash flow should improve in the third and fourth quarters compared with the April-June period.

UNCERTAINTY

Chief Executive Yacov Gelbard said the board decided against a divided given a significant increase in uncertainty in global and Israeli economies, and changes in telecoms regulation.

"We believe the decision not to distribute a dividend at this time is prudent for maintaining Partner's financial strength and leadership," he said.

Competition in the mobile phone market, which is dominated by three companies led by Cellcom and whose penetration rate is well above 100 percent, is set to intensify.

In a bid to lower prices, Israel's Communications Ministry issued licences for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), which will use the infrastructure of existing operators, while approving the establishment of two more mobile providers.

Partner reported second-quarter net profit of 205 million shekels, down from 293 million a year earlier, despite revenue growth of 12.6 percent to 1.89 billion shekels.

The results include the first full quarter from telecoms group 012 Smile, which it bought this year.

Israel's second-largest mobile phone provider was forecast to earn 276 million shekels on revenue of 1.92 billion, according to a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Partner's subscriber base grew by 26,000 in the quarter to almost 3.18 million.

Earlier this week, Cellcom reported a 25 percent drop in quarterly profit and missed expectations.

Partner and Cellcom are in the process of moving from being purely mobile phone operators to telecoms groups.

Partner bought 012 Smile, a provider of Internet and local and long distance calling services, while Cellcom is close to completing a purchase of 012 Smile rival Netvision.

($1 = 3.587 Israeli Shekels) (Editing by David Hulmes)