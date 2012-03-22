* Q4 net profit ex-items 123 mln shekels
* Q4 revenue down 10 pct to 1.589 mln shekels
* Will not pay a Q4 dividend
(Adds details)
JERUSALEM, March 22 Partner Communications
, Israel's second largest mobile phone operator,
reported a 60 percent drop in adjusted quarterly net profit on
Thursday, as regulatory changes and intensifying competition
continued to weigh on its results.
Partner posted fourth-quarter net profit excluding
one-off items of 123 million shekels ($32 million), down from
304 million a year earlier. Last month, Partner had estimated
its quarterly profit at 132 million shekels.
Revenue slipped 10 percent to 1.59 billion shekels.
Partner, which operates under the Orange brand name, and
rivals Cellcom and Bezeq unit Pelephone were
hit at the start of 2011 by a steep drop in fees mobile
operators charge each other to connect calls and the elimination
of exit fines to customers.
The direct impact of a reduction in interconnect fees on
service revenues was 278 million shekels in the fourth quarter
and 1.08 billion for all of 2011.
The company recorded impairment charges of 311 million
shekels related to the acquisition of internet and long distance
calling firm 012 Smile, resulting in an overall quarterly loss
of 188 million shekels.
Excluding the consolidation of 012 Smile, Partner said
revenue in the fourth quarter fell 25 percent.
The number of cellular subscribers at the end of 2011 was
3.176 million, for a 32 percent market share, up from 3.16
million at the end of 2010. Partner also has 292,000 fixed line
subscribers and 632,000 Internet customers.
The company said its board opted against paying a quarterly
dividend given the fourth-quarter loss. But it reaffirmed an
existing dividend policy for 2012 that targets a minimum payout
of the company's annual profit.
It had paid 0.90 shekel a share after third-quarter results.
Partner shares, which dropped 53 percent in 2011 and have
shed a further 13 percent this year, were down 0.7 percent at
29.50 shekels by 0950 GMT.
Earlier this month, Cellcom posted a 76 percent drop in
quarterly profit while Pelephone recorded a 24 percent fall in
profit.
Partner said its workforce had declined by 1,100 between
October and February and that it was working to integrate 012
Smile into the company to maximise synergies.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter)