* Q3 net profit 172 mln shekels vs 205 mln forecast

* To cut costs, lay off workers

* To pay dividend of 0.90 shekel a share

* Shares down 0.9 percent

* Analysts divided on Partner's outlook (Adds comments from CEO and analysts, share reaction)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Nov 23 Partner Communications , Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator, missed estimates with a 44 percent fall in quarterly profit and said it would lay off workers as part of an efficiency plan to tackle increased competition and regulatory changes in an already saturated market.

Partner and rivals Cellcom and Bezeq unit Pelephone were hit at the start of 2011 by a steep drop in fees mobile operators charge each other to connect calls and the elimination of exit fines to customers.

At the same time, in a bid to lower prices, Israel's Communications Ministry issued licences for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), which will use the infrastructure of existing operators, while approving the establishment of two more mobile providers.

"The company is preparing for the changes in the telecommunication market and will adjust the number of positions and the workforce to a level appropriate for the company's objectives and market conditions, in addition to taking the necessary steps to improve operational efficiency," said Chief Executive Haim Romano, who took up the CEO post last month.

The company did not say how many job cuts it would make but it is believed to be in the hundreds. Partner has the largest workforce of the three mobile operators since it does not outsource its customer service.

Romano on Wednesday also told Reuters that in addition to cutting operational costs it plans to increase its investment on upgrading its network to be ready for LTE -- high-speed wireless technology -- and 4G. It has already signed a $100 million deal with Ericsson for the upgrade, while total capital expenses will be 650 million shekels in 2012.

Shares of Partner, which operates under the Orange brand name in Israel, were down 0.9 pct at 35.31 shekels in afternoon trading in Tel Aviv, in a flat broader market.

"The results were weak ... and support our 'sell' recommendation," said Ilanit Sherf, an analyst at the Psagot brokerage.

Similarly, Harel Finance analyst Rami Rozen lowered his price target for Partner to 38 shekels from 45 shekels.

"The results of the cellular sector will continue to be hurt in 2012 due to heavy competition," he said, adding that the three mobile companies will require cost-cutting measures. "But because there is more potential for streamlining at Partner, we favour investing in its shares over those of Cellcom."

UBS MORE UPBEAT

UBS analyst Darren Shaw maintained a "buy" rating and 54 shekel target for Partner due to the planned expense cuts. "The change in management, together with possible major cost cutting, should move the company in the right direction," he said.

Partner posted third-quarter net profit of 172 million shekels ($46 million), compared with 309 million shekels a year earlier. Revenue rose 6 percent to 1.75 billion shekels, but was boosted by a 99 percent surge in smartphone and other handset sales as well as the inclusion of results from telecoms firm 012 Smile following its acquisition earlier this year.

Excluding 012 Smile, a provider of Internet and local and long distance calling services, revenue fell 11 percent.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 17 percent to 529 million.

Partner, whose subscriber base climbed to 3.201 million, was forecast to earn 205 million shekels with EBITDA of 549 million shekels on revenue of 1.84 billion shekels, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Partner declared a quarterly dividend of 0.90 shekel per American depositary share. It did not issue a dividend after the second quarter, which upset investors. Partner said it was committed to paying out 80 percent of its annual profit.

Last week, Cellcom posted a 40 percent fall in quarterly net profit to 199 million while Pelephone's profit grew 10 percent to 263 million shekels.

($1 = 3.76 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane Merriman)